Global Water Resources (GWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.57 million.

Shares of GWR stock opened at C$18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$426.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$18.47 and a 52-week high of C$25.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 142.71%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

