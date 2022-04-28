Global Water Resources (GWRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.49 million, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.59%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $710,585. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

