Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of ALTY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.