Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ALTY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

