Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

About Glucose Health (Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.