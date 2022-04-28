GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.17. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 5.97%.
About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)
GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.
