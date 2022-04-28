GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.17. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.50.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

