Gogo (GOGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Gogo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 234,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.