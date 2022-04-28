Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 360.2% in April

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 360.2% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.
About Gold Road Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Road Resources (ELKMF)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.