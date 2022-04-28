Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 360.2% in April

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 360.2% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

