Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.