Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

