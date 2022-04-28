Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE GFX opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 827,628 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,288,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

