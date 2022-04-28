Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 101,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

