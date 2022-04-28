Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

