GoPro (GPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRO stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. GoPro has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in GoPro by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

