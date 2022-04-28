Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Down 65.4% in April

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 1,459.4% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

GTPA stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Gores Technology Partners has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.