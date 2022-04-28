Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

GGG stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

