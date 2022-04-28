Graphic Packaging Holding to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

GPK stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,334 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

