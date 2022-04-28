Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.91.

GPK opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

