Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.95.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.02. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.