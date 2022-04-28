Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.220-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.22-$2.35 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.