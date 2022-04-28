Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNH. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Clarus Securities decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.32.

Shares of GBNH opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

