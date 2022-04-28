Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of GHL opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $240.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

