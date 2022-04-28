Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $936.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.11. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

GDYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after acquiring an additional 337,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 272.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,024 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 103,435 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.