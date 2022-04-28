Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Griffon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE:GFF opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $993.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Griffon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $12,643,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after buying an additional 263,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Griffon by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

