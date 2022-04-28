Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Jan Barta Acquires 198,930 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta purchased 198,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,113.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,443,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,174,231.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Jan Barta purchased 69,051 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,352,709.09.

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta purchased 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,072.20.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta purchased 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta acquired 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta acquired 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta acquired 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50.

Shares of GRPN opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Groupon by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

