Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Jan Barta Acquires 69,051 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta acquired 69,051 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $1,352,709.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,177,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,361.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jan Barta acquired 198,930 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60.

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta bought 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,072.20.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta bought 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta bought 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta bought 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta bought 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta bought 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta acquired 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 103.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 1,414,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 53.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after buying an additional 385,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Groupon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

