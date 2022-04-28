GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

