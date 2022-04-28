Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GH opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $166.20.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

