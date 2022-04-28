GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 256.7% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII opened at $9.77 on Thursday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

