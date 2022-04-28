Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Halliburton stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 118,312 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,799 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,458.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 375,662 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

