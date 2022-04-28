Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

Shares of HBB stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $137.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.88. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In other news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

