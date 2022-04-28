Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Hanesbrands has set its Q1 guidance at $0.24-$0.31 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.64-$1.81 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,031,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 270,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 871,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.