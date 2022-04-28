Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Hanesbrands has set its Q1 guidance at $0.24-$0.31 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.64-$1.81 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE HBI opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $22.82.
Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,031,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 270,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 871,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
