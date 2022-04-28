Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

