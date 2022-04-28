Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.
HOG opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
