Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will post $140.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Harmonic posted sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $589.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Harmonic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $13,257,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 55.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $869.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

