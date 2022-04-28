Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harrow Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

NASDAQ HROW opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 28,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $192,759.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About Harrow Health (Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.