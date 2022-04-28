Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harrow Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 466.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health (Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.