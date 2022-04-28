HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will post $41.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $41.83 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $38.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $167.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $169.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $178.97 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $189.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

HBT opened at $17.42 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $504.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

