HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE HDB opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

