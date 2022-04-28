H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

