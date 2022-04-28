Head-To-Head Analysis: Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) vs. AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -28.12% -25.91% AppFolio 0.29% 0.35% 0.26%

52.9% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and AppFolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous $120,000.00 430.38 -$15.04 million N/A N/A AppFolio $359.37 million 9.94 $1.03 million $0.03 3,437.48

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Foresight Autonomous and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppFolio 0 2 1 0 2.33

Foresight Autonomous presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.00%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

AppFolio beats Foresight Autonomous on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and China. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. It has a strategic cooperation agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. to develop, market, and distribute QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

