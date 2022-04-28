Head to Head Analysis: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,448.02% -42.78% -34.48% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

7.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Minerva Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 19.53 -$8.77 million N/A N/A Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 1.60 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sintx Technologies and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 470.54%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 358.48%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. It has a collaboration agreement with Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. to develop a poly-ether-ketone-ketone silicon nitride composite based on OXPEKK SC solution casting technology. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.