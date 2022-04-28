Head-To-Head Contrast: Netlist (NLST) vs. The Competition

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Netlist to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist’s rivals have a beta of 4.16, indicating that their average stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Netlist and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million $4.83 million 410.41 Netlist Competitors $3.68 billion $746.03 million 22.12

Netlist’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34% Netlist Competitors -23.21% 2.14% 2.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Netlist and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist Competitors 2301 9112 16557 686 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 45.64%. Given Netlist’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Netlist rivals beat Netlist on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

