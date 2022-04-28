Head to Head Survey: 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compass and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 6 0 2.75 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 173.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of 12 ReTech shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass and 12 ReTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.35 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.35 12 ReTech $660,000.00 0.00 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

12 ReTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% 12 ReTech -797.12% N/A -726.41%

Summary

Compass beats 12 ReTech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

12 ReTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

