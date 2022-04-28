Head-To-Head Survey: BM Technologies (BMTX) & Its Peers

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) is one of 315 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BM Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Volatility and Risk
BM Technologies has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.
This table compares BM Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BM Technologies
|26.13%
|45.94%
|19.06%
|BM Technologies Competitors
|29.09%
|12.43%
|1.32%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares BM Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BM Technologies
|$94.57 million
|$17.58 million
|10.34
|BM Technologies Competitors
|$1.30 billion
|$321.66 million
|11.47
BM Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BM Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BM Technologies
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|BM Technologies Competitors
|2262
|9681
|7716
|567
|2.33
BM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.58%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 31.32%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
38.0% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
BM Technologies rivals beat BM Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BM Technologies, Inc., through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
