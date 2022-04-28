Head-To-Head Survey: Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) versus Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bankinter and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bankinter and Burberry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 2 6 1 0 1.89 Burberry Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Bankinter currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential downside of 14.67%. Burberry Group has a consensus price target of $29.15, suggesting a potential upside of 52.86%. Given Burberry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burberry Group is more favorable than Bankinter.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bankinter and Burberry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.15 billion 2.48 $362.25 million N/A N/A Burberry Group $3.07 billion 2.47 $491.53 million N/A N/A

Burberry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter.

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Summary

Burberry Group beats Bankinter on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. The company also offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 379 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts. As of March 27, 2021, the company operated 214 mainline stores, 145 concession stores, 56 outlets, and 44 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.