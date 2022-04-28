Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HR stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 84,785 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

