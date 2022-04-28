HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to report sales of $67.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.58 million. HealthStream posted sales of $64.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $270.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $592.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

