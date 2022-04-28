HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HSTM opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.81 million, a P/E ratio of 102.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,991,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

