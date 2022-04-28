Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

HTLD opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

