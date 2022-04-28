HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeidelbergCement from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

About HeidelbergCement (Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.